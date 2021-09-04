Nine local bodies of Ernakulam district achieve 100 per cent single-dose COVID vaccination

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of COVID cases in the district has gone up for the past few weeks, with over 24,000 people testing positive for the virus infection in the last week alone. Meanwhile, nine local self-government bodies in the district achieved 100 per cent vaccination (with the first dose) for all above 18 years.

According to the doctors, there is a rise in hospital admissions due to COVID in the past few weeks. Nearly 4,000 patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the district as of Friday. "ICU admissions have increased in many private hospitals in the district in a few days. But the situation seems to be under control as the beds are getting vacant also. With the vaccination process going in full swing, the number of patients ending up with severe Covid infections and requiring ventilator support has come down," said Dr Jayasoorya M, a physician with a private hospital in the district.

Panchayats, including Maradi, Keerambara, Mookkannoor, Palakkuzha, Ramamangalam, Thirumaradi, Valakam, Varapetty and Piravom municipality have completed the first dose of vaccination for all above 18 years. As many as 19,613 people received the first dose in Piravom municipality, while 14,872 people got both doses. Over 81 per cent of those above 18 years have taken the first dose so far in the district.

Meanwhile, the police said action was taken against 167 people on Friday for violating the COVID protocol. Sectoral magistrates have also taken action against nearly 200 people in connection with protocol violation.

Ernakulam district reports 3,435 cases of COVID-19

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 3,435 new COVID cases, with a test positivity rate of 15.33 per cent. The newly infected include eight health workers and eight migrant labourers. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 57 people remain unknown. The highest number of cases were reported from Thrikkakara (125) and Pidimana (103). Meanwhile, 2,321 people recovered.