STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Laser surgery for enlarged prostate

Holmium laser enucleation is being used as an effective way to cure the troubles with prostate

Published: 07th September 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr P Roy John
Express News Service

KOCHI: The prostate gland is a part of the male body that is quiet in the first part of his life and makes a lot of noise in the second. It plays a major role in reproductive function. Past one’s sexual prime, it becomes an expendable organ. The prostate gland is a walnut-shaped organ situated in the deep pelvis, below the urinary bladder, wrapped around the urethra. The urethra runs through the centre of the prostate from the bladder to the penis, letting urine flow out of the body. The prostate secretes fluid that nourishes and protects the sperm. It also has a small role in controlling urination.

Of the problems that originate in the prostate, the noncancerous enlargement of the gland is the most common. They are often referred to as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Almost half the population of men over 60 experience it, and 80 per cent of men over 80 show symptoms of BPH. The increased prostate volume and smooth muscle tone can lead to compression of the urethra, and subsequently, urinary obstruction.

These symptoms can be extremely bothersome. If medical attention is not sought, the disease can progress leading to recurrent urinary infection, the passage of blood in the urine, complete blockage of urine, stone formation in the urinary bladder and even kidney failure.

The recommended first-line treatment options in patients with a prostate greater than 80mL are open prostatectomy, holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), and bipolar enucleation. Lasers have been used in the treatment of prostate enlargement for two decades. But it is only recently that it is gaining popularity. There are different kinds of lasers used for prostate surgery depending on the wavelength. The common ones are Holmium laser, KTP laser or green light laser and Thulmium laser.

Holmium laser has proven benefits because it can vaporise,  ablate, resect or enucleate the prostate gland. Enucleation is found to be superior to other techniques. Holmium laser enucleation of the gland ( HOLEP) is equivalent to open surgery for the prostate whereby the entire gland is separated from the prostate capsule, broken down into small pieces and sucked out endoscopically without making any incision in the body. 

Symptoms of prostatic enlargement include:
Increased urinary frequency
Poor stream of urination
Need to get up more often in the night to urinate
Feeling that the bladder is still full
Complete blockage of urine

Advantages of HoLEP
Can be used for prostates of any size
No need for complex procedures like an open surgery 
Lower retreatment rate compared with TURP
Can be performed safely in elderly patients
Healthy for people with cardiac compromise
Recovery time is shorter than other modalities
You may go home 48 to 72hrs after the operation
Less bleeding and need for blood transfusion
Less chances for erectile dysfunction

Got health concerns you want to  share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

The author is a consultant urologist at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp