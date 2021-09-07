STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

LDF gets simple majority in Kochi Corporation

She also said that the UDF members would look for any opportunity to harass her husband and herself, who were diehard Congress supporters for several years.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) got a simple majority in the Kochi Corporation, after a councillor withdrew her support to the main Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). 
Mary Kalista Prakashan, Mundamveli division Councillor, who won as a UDF rebel, switched allegiance on Monday, alleging that she and her husband were harassed by Congress members in her ward.
With Mary Kalista joining the ruling combine, the LDF now has 37 seats in the 74-member corporation council and the  UDF 31 seats, with the BJP having five members.

“My husband, K J Prakashan and myself were harassed mentally and verbally by several UDF members, besides death threats and intimidation through social media or the past several months,” said Mary Kalista. “Despite reporting this kind of harassment to a prominent UDF MP, no remedial action has been taken so far,” she said, explaining her decision to switch sides. For the past 25 years, Mary and her husband Prakashan have been winning consistently from the Mundamveli division.

She also said that the UDF members would look for any opportunity to harass her husband and herself, who were diehard Congress supporters for several years. “After I announced my decision to withdraw support, the Congress leaders called me up, promising to address all the issues. Now, it is too late for them to act, as I will not change my stand. As a councillor, I have always worked for the betterment of people and will continue to do so,” she said.

The Congress had denied a seat to Mary Kalista in the last civic elections and she decided to contest independently with the support of CMP and won. Nonetheless, she chose to support the UDF in the corporation.The ruling LDF enjoys the backing of three independent councillors,  two of whom had contested as UDF rebels. The Gandhinagar division had fallen vacant following the demise of LDF councillor K K Sivan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF UDF Kochi corporation
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp