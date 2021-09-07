Towards a better tomorrow

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘To live with dignity in the face of inequalities’ is a chapter from Anamika Madhuraj’s book We Have a Dream. The publication features the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and vision for a better world from 201 emerging leaders across every country in the world. The book renders Anamika’s ambitions with remarkable clarity.

“I hope for a world where individuals can lead dignified lives regardless of their colour, caste, religion, gender or nationality (or lack thereof),” she says. The book attempts to demystify SDGs and makes them more accessible by changing the narrative from obscure theoretical concepts to real, doable plans. “The stories of my fellow leaders have inspired me and allowed me to find allies in different corners of this world. This book is an unbridled expression of our collective yearning for a better world,” adds Anamika.

The book was officially launched in Tokyo in July at the One Young World Conference in Munich, and distributed to public schools in Japan. It was also endorsed by notable Nobel laureates and world leaders, including former and current Presidents and PMs of the EU, Netherlands, Ireland, China, Liberia etc.

This is not the first time that Anamika has made her global mark. She has traversed the globe to work on issues related to climate change, human rights, equitable education, and sustainable urbanisation. Anamika looks back at her time in Colombia, where she worked for public schools while the country was struggling with disarmament. It was a defining moment that propelled her to engage in international affairs. Since then, her journey has cut through myriad stories at the juncture of disasters and instabilities.

She supported UN-Habitat’s work on participatory development projects in Kenya and was later lauded for her research on fragile states and aid politics in Uganda. Recently, she mobilised youth against the rising xenophobia in the Asia-Pacific region as UNESCO’s youth leader for Global Citizenship Education. Aside from volunteering at scenes of humanitarian emergencies and getting involved in grass roots activism, she has also lent her voice to advocacy initiatives around youth and women empowerment with various international forums.

When asked about the impact of the pandemic on youth in India, Anamika’s response noted the long-term loss of human capital and economic opportunities. “From uncertainty to isolation, children and youth are especially vulnerable to the societal shifts caused by Covid. As students are asked to learn remotely, the stark digital divide, particularly in the global south, is laid bare. Poor students have fewer learning opportunities — due to erratic power supply, weak internet connection, and lack of devices. Aside from the short-term loss of learning, this will reduce the productive potential of an entire generation.”

Citing the compounding issues of poor social mobility, sky-rocketing rents, student loans, and wage stagnation, she urged that we use this endemic to look towards other endemics plaguing our societies— including corporate greed, systemic discrimination, and persisting inequalities.

Anamika is now a public policy student at Harvard University in the US. This summer, Anamika had the opportunity to work with the Executive Office of the Secretary-General at the UN Headquarters in New York, where she contributed to the policy work of the office.

From Afghanistan to Myanmar, she particularly researched emerging humanitarian issues in contentious and politically dynamic spaces. The young scholar added that her university has been incredibly supportive in this endeavour. She was also the recipient of the prestigious Kenneth I Juster Fellowship for International and Global Affair as well as the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy Grant from Harvard this year.

Anamika believes she is still contemplating her role in the world. She hopes her future will be guided by her passion and skills. However, she also hopes to continue her work on strengthening tribal welfare and participatory citizenship in India.