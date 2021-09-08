Hoax bomb threat: Cops close in on CSL insider

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police team probing the hoax bomb threat at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is close to achieving a breakthrough as it has received concrete evidence in the case. According to sources, a joint team comprising officials of Kerala Police’s Cyber Cell and Cyberdome has made a breakthrough in the case by identifying the IP address of the device from which threat mails were sent to various officials of CSL since August 24.

“We are close to confirming the suspect who had sent emails to other officials threatening to trigger a bomb blast at CSL. We believe that the emails were sent by an insider at CSL. We will be recording statements of some CSL officials in the coming days. We have recorded statements of persons who received the email threat. The person who sent the emails had sought money in the form of bitcoin to avert the blast. The arrest of the accused will be recorded soon,” an official said.