To save and protect mangrove forests

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After the successful implementation of ‘Pachathuruthu’ project to turn unused or surplus land of various government departments into mini forests, the Haritha Keralam Mission has now launched ‘Mangrove Pachathuruthu. The project will help plant and protect mangrove forests, which act as natural barriers during calamities. As part of the statewide launch of the project, mangroves were planted in and around the Karichal backwaters in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to T N Seema, executive vice-chairperson of the Haritha Keralam Mission, mangroves act as shock absorbers and help prevent sea erosion. “The number of rare and migratory birds also witnessed a fall due to the destruction of the mangroves. The new project will help in protecting the decreasing bird population,” said Seema. “We aim to create mini mangrove forests. The project will be implemented across the state by the members of Haritha Keralam Mission,” the official added.