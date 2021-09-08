STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vibrant minimalism

The Fort-Kochi-based clothing store adds popping, bright colours to the mix to attract new clientele

Published: 08th September 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Fort-Kochi-based clothing store Aambal, the past one-and-half a year was a trying experience. Their primary clientele, the foreign tourists were largely absent due to the Covid pandemic. To tide over the difficult period and to attract more domestic customers, the multi-branded store has released a new collection entirely in cotton and linen fabric with some added tweaks to the quintessential Aambal designs.

“We opened the store after a hiatus induced by Covid. The new set of collections released during Onam was entirely done in cotton and linen. The price starts from Rs 2,000. We took a step away from making handloom attires for the time being, as they might be a bit expensive for a large section of society.

The collection has also some new colour ranges we shied away from previously,” says Sandeep Johnson, founder of the store .The new collection designed by fashion designer Tiby Joy spots bright and popping colours like deep reds and greens. From the usual dull, pastel and pale shades, this is quite a change. With vibrant colours and comfortable minimalistic designs, Aambal hopes to catch the eyes of the young Malayali crowd. 

The men and women’s collection has dresses, skirts, kurtas, and pants in varied colour range suitable for every occasion. The store has brought back some of the earlier favourites also for the new season. Ann, Sandeep’s wife and store manager says though the time is hard, they are hoping for a revival on the sales this year. “The new men’s collection is already moving fast. The wide range of comfortable designs in kurtas and pants seem to be catching on with the new clients,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp