Now, Kochi Metro launches passenger survey

KOCHI: With the aim of increasing ridership, the metro has drawn plans for more passenger-friendly initiatives. Already, Loknath Behera, the new managing director of Kochi Metro, had been on the record stating that its social media platforms will be made more interactive. Another major step includes the launch of a passenger survey, to understand the improvements needed, based on the demands of existing passengers and potential passengers.

The survey is designed in google form. The link for the survey form has been made available on the Kochi Metro website as well as on social media platforms of Kochi Metro. “The survey is open to the existing as well as potential metro passengers. The survey is designed in such a fashion so as to understand the needs of the common passenger with an emphasis on the improvements in service expected of Kochi Metro.

Once the survey is completed, the information provided by the respondents will be critically analysed and appropriate action taken to improve the service to the passengers and the city of Kochi,” said a Kochi Metro officer. The survey is the first step towards the initiatives taken to increase the daily metro ridership to two lakh by November, which was the primary target set by Behera.

Train-lifting facility at Muttom depot

Pitjack, which is a train-lifting facility, was inaugurated at Muttom depot by Behera on Wednesday. The pitjack mounted below the floor is capable of lifting the Kochi Metro train at one go. The facility is used for under frame inspection of the train, which enables easy and swift repairs. The Pitjack installed at the Muttom maintenance depot of Kochi metro can lift the train in assembled condition (without uncoupling of cars).

The mechanism consists of 6 bogie support, 12 car body support and one control panel. Once the train is lifted, bogie removal and under frame equipment removal and replacement can be done easily.

After lifting the train, individual bogies can be lowered and replaced without any other support. The jack was installed by Windhoff Bahn-und Anlagentechnik GmbH, a Germany-based firm. “ The commissioning of Pitjack marks a milestone in enhancing the maintenance facilities at Muttom depot. With this, Kochi metro Muttom depot is fully equipped to carry out major or minor maintenance of the trains, which will ensure the safe journey of passengers,” said Behera.

