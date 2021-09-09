One step closer to connectivity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed national highway, to be developed parallel to the MC Road is expected to ensure connectivity between eastern and southern Kerala. It is being developed by the National Highway Authority of India under its Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme The 3(a) notification for the project was recently published, giving it a much-needed thrust.

“The four-laning of Thiruvananthapuram — Kottarakkara — Kottayam — Angamali MC Road will be done by developing SH-1 and NH-183. The latter connects Kollam with Dindigul, of which, Kollam High School Junction to Anjilimoodu and Thiruvalla Junction to Oonnukkal Junction will see a new alignment. This would be developed as an economic corridor by improving the efficiency of freight movement under Bharatmala Pariyojana,” said an official. According to the officials, the procedure for appointing a field survey consultant is underway.

“Since the preliminary alignment has been fixed, we will move on to the detailed project report (DPR) preparation soon. A total of 60.91 hectares will be acquired for the project in Ernakulam district,” said the official. Earlier, the state government had agreed to provide 25 per cent of the funds needed for land acquisition to widen the 227-km-long new highway stretch — `832crore out of the total `3,328 crore.

Land acquisition will be executed as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. “We are hoping to complete the preliminary construction work by mid-2022. NHAI has already consulted with the revenue department and is hopeful of executing the project without any delay,” added the official.

MC ROAD FOR KOCHI

In Ernakulam district, land from villages like Kodanad, Kombanad, Vengoor, Chelamattom, Ayyampuzha, Manjapra, Malayattoor, Thuravoor, Kalady, Vadakkumbhagom, Enanalloor, Kalloorkkad, Manjalloor, Muvattupuzha, Thrikkariyoor, Kottappady, Pindimana, Keerampara, Kuttamangalam, Pothanikkad, Angamaly, Kothamangalam and Pallarimangalam will be acquired for the project.

In a nutshell

Length: 227 km

Required land: 60.91 hectares

Estimated cost for LA: ?3,328 crores

Route: Thiruvananthapuram - Kottarakkara - Kottayam - Angamali (Combining SH-1 and NH-183)