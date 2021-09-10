Kalamassery to upskill its youth, women

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Skilling Kalamassery Youth (SKY), an upskilling programme for youngsters and women of the Kalamassery assembly constituency, was launched on a pilot basis by former minister T M Thomas Isaac.

The project is expected to run for five years and will be initiated in other parts of the state upon successful completion.

As part of the launch, a career guidance class and training sessions on entrepreneurship were held. “We aim to identify the skills needed for participants based on potential and give them training. Initially, they will be trained in food processing, catering etc.

Some of the ITIs have offered to impart lessons in advanced welding. Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development will deliver sesions on value-added fruits products. The curriculum and methods are being discussed,” said Shamsudheen V A, one of the coordinators. Industries Minister P Rajeeve initiated the project.