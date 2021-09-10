STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep to launch largescale seaweed farming for high-end use 

The administration has started farming species like indigenous red algae, Gracilaria edulis, and Acanthophora spicifera in nearly 2,500 bamboo rafts involving 10 women self-help groups.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Members of a women's self-help group at Chetlath island in Lakshadweep deploying rafts for seaweed farming (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After initiating steps to improve fish export and promote eco-tourism projects, the Lakshadweep administration has identified seaweed farming as the next potential sector for employment generation. A massive demonstration farming of seaweed was launched in nine inhabited islands of Lakshadweep with the technical support of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). 

The initiative is based on a CMFRI study that revealed an immense potential for the production of quality seaweeds in the serene and pollution-free lagoons of Lakshadweep for high-end utilisation in the production of pharmaceutical products, food, and nutraceuticals. The administration has started farming species like indigenous red algae, Gracilaria edulis, and Acanthophora spicifera in nearly 2,500 bamboo rafts involving 10 women self-help groups. “Lakshadweep is known for its unique tuna fisheries and reef fishes. Now, the island is set to grow into a hub of seaweed farming in the country,” said CMFRI scientist K Mohammed Koya. 

