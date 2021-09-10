Rural SP and team honoured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick and his team have been felicitated for conducting an effective investigation in the case in which a stalker shot dead a dental student of the Indira Gandhi College, Nellikuzhi in July. Indira Gandhi Dental College officials, PTA members and people’s representatives visited the district police headquarters at Aluva and honoured the officers. Besides Karthik, Muvattupuzha DySP Mohammad Riyas, Kothamangalam SHO V S Vipin were felicitated. College chairman KM Pareeth handed over a memento to the Rural SP.

It was on July 30 that 32-year-old Rakhil, a Kannur resident, shot 24-year-old Manasa P V, a fourth-year BDS studentafter she reportedly declined his proposal. A ballistic examination of the pistol had found that it was a country-made 7.62mm pistol. Sonu Kumar, 21, a resident of Munger in Bihar, a hub of illegal gun-making, and Maneesh Kumar Varma, 23, a resident of Buxar, and Adityan, 27, of Elayavoor, Kannur, a friend of Rakhil, have been arrested in the case.