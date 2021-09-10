STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SN Junction-Hill Palace Road: Kochi Metro to take up project

According to the existing plan, KMRL would acquire another 16 metres of land, a 10-metre viaduct and a three-metre clearance on both sides. 

Kochi Metro Phase 1B development progressing in T’thura | file pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lokanath Behera, who recently took over as the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), has agreed to consider the demand for road connectivity between SN Junction and Hill Palace Road under the metro’s Phase I (B) extension. 

This comes as a response to the memorandum submitted by the Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA) asking for a 22-metre-wide road required to ease the traffic congestion on the stretch. 

“It’s a much-needed project keeping in mind the growth of Tripunithura. Initially, a 21-metre-wide road was supposed to be constructed by the Tripunithura municipality with metro pillars in the middle. But due to financial crunch, the civic body couldn’t execute it. As KMRL is acquiring only the land required for building an elevated viaduct, making amends to the stretch won’t be possible in the future. According to the existing plan, KMRL would acquire another 16 metres of land, a 10-metre viaduct and a three-metre clearance on both sides. 

This would be messy,” said V Jayendran, general convenor, TRURA.  As part of the Phase 1 (B) extension estimated at Rs 162.98 crore, Tripunithura Terminal metro station will be set up near the railway station. It will also offer connectivity to the proposed `290-crore bus terminal to be set up by the Tripunithura municipality. 

There is also a demand from residents to connect the stretch with Tripunithura-Karingachira Road. “If the SN Junction-Hill Palace Road stretch is extended by 400 metres, it can be connected with the Tripunithura-Karingachira Road. This will be a bypass for Tripunithura city, and will help people avoid travelling through peak traffic,” added V P Prasad,  chairman,  TRURA.

