Ernakulam reports 2,490 new Covid cases, 3,229  recoveries

Ernakulam district on Saturday reported 2,490 new Covid cases.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Saturday reported 2,490 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 2,453 got infected through local transmission. Among those tested positive also include six healthcare workers and seven migrant labourers. According to health officials, the source of infection of 24 persons could not be traced.  Test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 12.1 per cent. Most number of Covid cases were reported from Tripunithura and Kavalangad with 87 and 71 cases.  As many as 3,229 Covid patients recovered. A total of 34,837 patients are undergoing treatment in the district, of which 28,952 patients are being treated at their homes.

