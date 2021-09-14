Elanji counterfeit note case: Chennai woman who supplied printer, paper held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested the woman who allegedly supplied printer and paper to the counterfeit banknote racket that operated from a house in Painkutty near Elanji. The racket was busted in July. Lakshmi, 48, a resident of Avadi in Chennai, was arrested by a Crime Branch team from Kattappana on Friday. Besides providing the equipment, she arranged the money in lieu of the fake notes supplied by the gang. The Crime Branch team probing the case had received information that the eight-member gang arrested earlier got financial assistance from a racket in Tamil Nadu to print fake notes. Thankamuthu, an accused in the case, had reportedly struck a deal with Lakshmi.

Given the financial support, the gang bought the printing equipment required and rented the house - in the name of Renukumar, 54, of Kottayam - by paying an advance of Rs 50,000. So far, nine persons have been arrested in the case.

“The investigation team will approach the court seeking the custody of Lakshmi for further interrogation. A detailed inquiry will be carried out,” said N Sojan, Crime Branch SP, who is heading the investigation.

The luxurious house at Painkutty was the centre of the fake-note supply to Tamil Nadu. The gang transported fake notes twice but the exact face value of the notes printed is yet to be ascertained.

Renukumar, arrested earlier, had searched similar houses in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts too for the operation after winding up the printing at Painkutty.

On July 27, a joint operation carried out by the police and the anti-terrorist squad busted the racket and seized fake notes of Rs 500 amounting to a face value of Rs 7.57 lakh. Madhusoodhanan, 48, of Pathanamthitta; Stephen, 33, Anand, 24, and Thankamuthu, 60, all from Vandiperiyar in Idukki; Faisal, 34, of Kottayam; Jibi, 36, of Peechi, Thrissur; and Sunilkumar, 40, of Nedumkandam in Idukki have been arrested in connection with the incident.