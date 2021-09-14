STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart Garbage Monitoring System: Waste management going online

Haritha Keralam Mission to launch mobile app and smart garbage monitoring system across the state

Published: 14th September 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 01:11 AM

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Haritha Keralam Mission, jointly with the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), is gearing  up to launch a Smart Garbage Monitoring System and a mobile app to streamline the entire process of waste management in the state. 

The new platform would help streamline the activities of Haritha Karma Sena and the entire waste management starting from its generation, transportation to the following processes. As per statistics, Kerala generates around 3.7 million tonnes of solid waste annually, 31% of which is non-biodegradable waste.

The app would benefit local bodies across the state. Once the app is launched, the public would be able to lodge complaints regarding waste management and if the complaint is not addressed, it will be automatically transferred to higher authorities. 

As part of the initiative, the authorities are planning to install GPS in garbage trucks. Currently, the Haritha Karma Sena carry out door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste from houses and establishments in 798 local bodies in the state including Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram corporations. 

The collected waste is segregated into different sections based on its recyclable value. Bulbs, PVC, steel, tubes, bottle, e-waste, bottle caps and spray bottles etc are collected and carted away to recycling units. Non-biodegradable waste collected from households is handed over to Clean Kerala Company Ltd formed under the LSGD.

A senior official associated with the project said the state government would launch the new online platform which would help monitor and track everything related to waste management in the state -- starting from waste generation to its processing. The authorities are planning to launch the mobile application next month. 

Suchitwa Mission will allocate funds for the development of the app and recurring expenses for maintaining it would be given by the local bodies using their plan fund. Suchitwa Mission has allotted `1.25 crore to Keltron for developing the app and setting up a call centre.

“The application would be launched immediately and the entire waste management process can be streamlined using the platform. A call centre is being set up as part of the project. The entire waste management in the state has faced a slowdown since the pandemic outbreak and now it is back on track,” said the official. 

According to the official, the application would benefit the public and Haritha Karma Sena alike.  “One of the key features is the complaint redressal system. The public can raise complaints and these would be automatically forwarded to the higher authorities if the local body responsible doesn’t take adequate action on time.

Also, the public would be able to know when the waste would be picked up from their locality and also the time of operations of the nearest material recovery facility,” said the official. The local bodies would be able to monitor the waste management in their jurisdiction. 

“The new platform would help the authorities track the amount of waste collected from each division and the quantity of non-biodegradable waste and the amount of waste recycled. The Haritha Karma Sena will be able to track the households from where the waste needs to be collected and the citizens would be able to inform the authorities about their requirements,” the official added. 

