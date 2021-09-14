To the mysterious jungles of Malaysia

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two young Keralites representing KTM jeepers won the first runner-up spot in the seventh season of the Rainforest Challenge India held at Quepem rainforests in Goa. Anand Manjooran from Vazhoor, Kottayam, and his co-driver Vishnuraj from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam will now compete at the final event in the toughest terrains in mysterious jungles of Malaysia.

The challenge at Quepem had 26 stages and the race was completed through the most difficult tracks. The team KTM jeepers earned 2,144 points but lost the title to Kabir Waraich and co-driver Dushyant Khosla who clinched victory in a tight battle on the final day with a total of 2,155 points.

“We were six points ahead as we started the final day and hopeful of winning. But you will never know the outcome while luck, physical and mental limits are put to test.

A small surge in the final four stages gave the winners a 11-point margin,” said Manjooran. Anand and Vishnuraj are now gearing up to take on the swamp, murky waters, trenches, deep and viscous mud that awaits them in Malaysia.