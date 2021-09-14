Two arrested for disrupting Covid duty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons, including a retired government employee, were arrested for allegedly disrupting the duty of a sectoral magistrate, who is appointed for enforcing Covid protocol at Mekkadampu near Muvattupuzha, on Monday. Santhosh Kumar, 56, a retired employee of Registration Department, and Eldho, 48, both residents of Mekkadampu, misbehaved and threatened the sectoral magistrate and the woman civil police officer, who accompanied the magistrate, while recording the addresses of people who were found not wearing masks. A team led by Muvattupuzha SI V K Sasikumar arrived at the spot and made the arrest. Rural district police chief K Karthik said all protection would be provided to the officers who are on Covid duty and legal action would be initiated against those who disrupt their job.