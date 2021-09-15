Don’t run into danger

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two women were killed and two others injured on Saturday when a car rushing a doctor to hospital for emergency cardiac care ran headlong into the four, who were out for their morning walk near Pazhangad in Kizhakkambalam

A 45-year-old man was hit by a car from behind while he was on a morning walk on the Stadium Link Road around 5.45am. Though he escaped with a hairline fracture on his leg, the local residents came down on the driver, citing that it was his fault

A youth, out for jogging in the morning on the outskirts of the city, was hit by a car and was seriously injured when failed to judge its speed

Walking in the mornings on the city roads has become really dangerous. Though negligence of the drivers is cited as the main reason for the accidents, carelessness on the part of joggers, who mostly go out early in the mornings, is perhaps a more crucial one.

According to the police, accidents involving joggers mostly happen when they opt for roads which do not have footpaths. Streetlights on many roads in the city are not properly maintained. The non-reflective dress that the joggers often wear make it difficult for the motorists to spot them on the road, thus making the chances of accidents higher.

“Several accidents have already happened to those who chose early morning and late-night jogging on city roads. Luckily, no major incidents have been reported so far. Some people are taking a huge risk by choosing the major roads for jogging. It is difficult for a driver to get attention when they walk or run on the roads. It is better to choose footpaths or low-traffic areas for jogging. They should wear dresses which are easier for the motorists to see,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central) K Laljy. Unfortunately, the local bodies which are spending hefty sums on road renovation and canal restoration, earmark only a meagre amount to make pedestrian-friendly roads.

“Most roads in the city are designed keeping motorists in mind. Only a few are pedestrian-friendly. If joggers use the roads for their morning walk, they will be putting their lives at risk. Several areas in the city are now being converted into spaces for jogging and other fitness purposes. It is better to use such footpaths/roads instead of walking on congested roads, “ said B J Antony, former senior deputy transport commissioner and an expert on road safety.

SAFE THAN SORRY

Refrain from using major or busy roads for jogging or exercise routine

Wear clothes and colours which are easier for the motorists to spot in low light