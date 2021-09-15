STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Don’t run into danger

Walking in the mornings on city roads has become really dangerous. While negligence of drivers is often cited as the main reason for accidents, callous joggers make it difficult for motorists

Published: 15th September 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Joggers carelessly walking on Stadium Link Road during heavy traffic hours. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Joggers carelessly walking on Stadium Link Road during heavy traffic hours. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two women were killed and two others injured on Saturday when a car rushing a doctor to hospital for emergency cardiac care ran headlong into the four, who were out for their morning walk near Pazhangad in Kizhakkambalam

A 45-year-old man was hit by a car from behind while he was on a morning walk on the Stadium Link Road around 5.45am. Though he escaped with a hairline fracture on his leg, the local residents came down on the driver, citing that it was his fault

A youth, out for jogging in the morning on the outskirts of the city, was hit by a car and was seriously injured when failed to judge its speed 

Walking in the mornings on the city roads has become really dangerous. Though negligence of the drivers is cited as the main reason for the accidents, carelessness on the part of joggers, who mostly go out early in the mornings, is perhaps a more crucial one.

According to the police, accidents involving joggers mostly happen when they opt for roads which do not have footpaths. Streetlights on many roads in the city are not properly maintained. The non-reflective dress that the joggers often wear make it difficult for the motorists to spot them on the road, thus making the chances of accidents higher.

“Several accidents have already happened to those who chose early morning  and late-night jogging on city roads. Luckily, no major incidents have been reported so far. Some people are taking a huge risk by choosing the major roads for jogging. It is difficult for a driver to get attention when they walk or run on the roads. It is better to choose footpaths or low-traffic areas for jogging. They should wear dresses which are easier for the motorists to see,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam Central) K Laljy. Unfortunately, the local bodies which are spending hefty sums on road renovation and canal restoration, earmark only a meagre amount to make pedestrian-friendly roads.

“Most roads in the city are designed keeping motorists in mind. Only a few are pedestrian-friendly. If joggers use the roads for their morning walk, they will be putting their lives at risk. Several areas in the city are now being converted into spaces for jogging and other fitness purposes. It is better to use such footpaths/roads instead of walking on congested roads, “ said B J Antony, former senior deputy transport commissioner and an expert on road safety.

SAFE THAN SORRY

Refrain from using major or busy roads for jogging or exercise routine
 It is difficult for a driver to get attention when they walk or run on the roads 
Wear clothes and colours which are easier for the motorists to spot in low light 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp