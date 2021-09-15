STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Guest Vax: Half of Ernakulam’s migrant workers vaccinated against Covid

Ernakulam district has successfully vaccinated over 50 per cent of its guest workers.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has successfully vaccinated over 50 per cent of its guest workers. The special vaccination campaign titled Guest Vax has reached 13, 44,760 migrant workers through 117 special camps. Of the lot, 44,300 people have received the first dose and 460 have got both shots. The number includes vaccination provided directly by employers (13,330) as well. The data was collected from 77,991 workers who were present in the district during the second lockdown (57.36 per cent).

“Assistant labour officers are in charge of conducting the special vaccination camps for the migrant community. They visit the areas were with a higher density of guests workers and identify halls and auditoriums that can hold the camps. A special team from the National Health Mission (NHM) is in charge of the vaccination process,” said district labour officer P M Feroz.

He added that the team had to face difficulties in the beginning as many guests workers had apprehensions about getting vaccinated. “NGOs like Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) also helped us in areas like Perumbavoor, where the migrant population is very high. During the second wave, many awareness programmes were also launched, apart from regular visits to labour camps,” he said.

The labour department officials also collected phone numbers of workers and added them to WhatsApp groups. Information was posted in these groups as voice messages and videos in various languages. “A small number of migrant workers still had apprehensions regarding the side effects of vaccination, so we had to tackle this,” Feroz added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 COVID vaccine migrant workers Guest Vax
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp