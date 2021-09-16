K Babu comes down on CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tripunithura MLA K Babu on Wednesday came down heavily on the CPM for raising the allegation that he had won the assembly elections by securing BJP votes. “Now, the CPM itself has admitted that the defeat was due to erosion of its own votes in the constituency. It has become clear that the CPM had spread false propaganda saying that I had won with BJP votes. I demand the CPM members to apologise for humiliating me ever since the election results came out,” Babu told reporters here.

“The allegation against me that I won the election with BJP’s votes was a smear campaign. CPM members couldn’t accept people’s verdict and the defeat of their candidate,” he said. Babu said CPM’s attempt to divert attention from the defeat of one of its prominent candidates was a Goebbelsian tactics. He demanded the CPM to make its inquiry commission report public.

Based on the report of an internal inquiry committee, the CPM on Tuesday took action against its district committee member C N Sundaran for lapses during the campaign and also for the erosion of party votes that led to the defeat of its candidate M Swaraj in Tripunithura.