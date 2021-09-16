UDF unseated in Paingottoor panchayat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ruling UDF on Wednesday lost power in Paingottoor panchayat after a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF was passed with the support of an independent member.

The Congress-led UDF was ruling the panchayat with the support of seven out of 13 members. But UDF-backed independent Nisar Mohammed, who was the vice-president, supported the no-confidence motion moved by the LDF.

Congress Kothamangalam mandalam president Ibrahim Lushad said Nisar had won the election as an independent fielded by the IUML. “He had some differences with the panchayat president, due to which he backed the motion,” he said.