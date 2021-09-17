Chottanikkara temple city project gets a second revamp

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chottanikkara temple city project was announced with much fanfare in 2011 and aimed to transform the city into a pilgrimage hotspot. The multi-crore project had many initiatives under its fold. Initially, it aimed to develop the area into a tourist-friendly destination with a ring road around the temple, decorated arc at the entrance, solar street lights and fans among other facilities.

Apart from the initial allocation of `5 crore, the project also received an additional Rs 3 crores in 2016. But 10 years after the announcement, the proposed project is yet to fulfil even its initial promises. Now, the Chottanikkara panchayat is preparing a new proposal for the project.

“We are conceiving the project as an initiative that spans across Chottanikkara panchayat. Starting with a temple-themed arc at the entrance, we are planning to offer better facilities for the devotees. Lack of toilets and parking and resting areas are the major issues faced by devotees and travellers. We will implement a ‘Take-a-break’ toilet complex and multi-storey luxurious resting hall near the temple.

Spacious parking spaces, recreational parks and walkways on the banks of Adiyakkalthodu will be included in the project. We will also develop green spaces in the area,” said M R Rajesh, president, Chottanikkara panchayat.

However, the lack of funds will remain an issue. “Though we are preparing a detailed master plan, the panchayat will only focus on key areas for now due to financial crunch. We are also reaching out to the tourism department for help,” he said.

Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob, who has played an active role in formulating the earlier plan, clarified that the new project will be taken up by the state government. “The initial temple city plan was delayed due to opposition from Public Works Department and other agencies. Our priority was to develop a ‘nadappanthal’ above city roads near the temple and PWD was against constructing pillars for the same,”

he said.

‘Prasad’ scheme

Now, many residents and devotees have come forward with the demand to develop the temple city by allocating funds from the union government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive. (Prasad) “Chottanikkara temple has historical importance and receives devotees from across the country. It should be developed like the Guruvayur temple,” said Jibin VK, a devotee.