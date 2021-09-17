Dine-in: Open doors come at a cost

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sandeep (name changed) has been in the hospitality business for over two decades. Except for the occasional financial crunches, the Kochiite managed to run his bar-cum-restaurant smoothly untill Covid hit. Since then, business has been downhill, with no revenue and mounting debt.

Until a couple of months ago, he wasn’t alone in this plight. Every bar owner in the city was struggling. But lately, things went from bad to worse, when police authorities started using lockdown restrictions to exploit businessmen.

“Ever since the lockdown, bars and hotels have become a cash cow for police and local administration officials. They have created a clear divide between those who have the means to stay afloat and those who don’t. Those who have entered the business with a huge bank balance can pay the officials and keep dine-in facilities running. Normal bar or restaurant owners who are almost bankrupt and in debt after months of shutdown, cannot function despite paying mandatory fees and getting bar licence,” he said.

According to industry sources, bar owners are paying lakhs of rupees as bribes to officials for backdoor dine-in permission. “Officials have demanded up to Rs 15 lakh for allowing dine-in eateries. Instead of letting this injustice thrive, the government should allow all facilities to open by strictly adhering to Covid protocol,” said another bar owner.

Some owners also expressed concern over the fact that bars are functioning without an restrictions.“There are many open bars on the outskirts of the city where things have returned to normal. Many homestays are allowing visitors to drink inside their rooms by providing liquor at the MRP. We understand they are doing it for survival. Still, it makes us wonder why we put up with months of unbearable losses just for things to get like this,” said a bar owner.

Forced to take ‘illegal’ route

Though the state government is yet to approve dine-in facilities in restaurants, many hotels in Kochi are already allowing it. “We are desperate. The revenue from online orders isn’t enough to even pay our workers. We pay multiple officials who come for ‘surprise checks’ so they won’t shut us down. Things were at their worst when the night curfew was announced. As we have to focus on profit, most of us are putting up with it,” said a restaurant owner from Kadavanthra.

Many restaurant owners recalled how they had to pay hefty fines in the past couple of months for missing the deadline to close shops by mere minutes. “Forget the fine, but so much of food is going to waste these days. That is what concerns us. We have invested a lot in our businesses. It is unfair that we are being treated like this,” said a hotel owner from Kaloor. Police officials couldn’t be reached for comments.

Covid protocol is a must

Health Department officials feel that every establishment should be allowed to function by sticking to Covid protocol. “We cannot remain in lockdown forever, considering the financial crisis. Since vaccination is in full swing, as long as proper ventilation, temperature checking and ample social distancing is practised, dine-in can be allowed without hassle,” said a health department official.

Awaiting nod by Friday

Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) members announced an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday across the state demanding dine-in be reopened. “Now we are being told that the facility will be allowed from Friday. We have already clarified that we are ready to reduce the seating capacity and follow Covid protocol,” said G Jayapal, general secretary, KHRA.

Small-scale players who cannot afford to pay up are struggling without business

KHRA to begin statewide protest if dine-in is not allowed even after Friday’s meeting

