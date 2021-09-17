STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Corp begins 10-day camp for the disabled

The Kochi Corporation has started a 10-day camp to identify differently-abled individuals in the corporation area to provide them with various assistive devices.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has started a 10-day camp to identify differently-abled individuals in the corporation area to provide them with various assistive devices. Mayor M Anilkumar, who inaugurated the camp, said the corporation is committed to protecting the rights of differently-abled persons and ensuring their well-being.

Deputy mayor K A Ansiya was the chief guest at the function presided over by health standing committee chairperson T K Ashraf. The camps will be organised by the corporation with professional support of DMO Ernakulam and the National Institute of Medical Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Kallettumkara, Thrissur.   

The camp that started Thursday in Mattanchery will be held at Fort Kochi Veli Pallath Raman Memorial Hall on September 22, Thoppumpady Our Lady’s Convent Girls High School on September 23, Ernakulam Town Hall on September 28, EdaKochi St Mary’s School on September 29, Palluruthy E K Narayan Square on October 4, Pachalam P J Antony Hall on October 5, Gandhi Nagar Lions Club Hall on October 11 and Anjumana Devi Temple Hall on October 12.

