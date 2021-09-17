What’s wrong with average?

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just yesterday, I was reading an article on an international publication about how all of us have trouble being ordinary. The social media-induced grandeur has most of us convinced that we need to be exceptional to be satisfied in life. But being average at school or work is not the measure of someone’s lifeskills. Ask Adithyan Chandrashekar, maker of the exceptional Malayalam web series Average Ambili, which is an eye-opener for the society that loves to label and discriminate.

The series that concluded recently has been receiving great responses on social media and YouTube for its unusual storyline. With every episode scoring over two million views, Average Ambili is an intervention to those who are quick to judge people who are just average, and happy that way. The series beautifully narrates the story of protagonist Ambili, an average student who tries to fight her way through the patriarchal society.

Actress Arsha Baiju plays Ambili’s role effortlessly in the series. According to Adithyan, who also plays Edison, it was nothing less of a dream come true. “Average Ambili was Karikku Fliq’s first venture with a script outside of their production. It was a big challenge, but also a great space for me to experiment. It is rare to see people who excel in everything. And those who stay average are sometimes bullied by those who judge them based on laurels. I wanted to change this stereotype,” says Adithyan.

The filmmaker says even though the protagonist is a woman, the series is a hit among men too. “Ambili is not a new idea. We have seen many brave women in the world around us. I was really surprised and overjoyed when young boys spoke to me saying the series gave them the confidence to stand up against bullying in their schools and colleges. Regardless of gender, many people could relate to Ambili and that is a great thing,” says Adithyan.

Filming during the pandemic was yet another challenge. The series was shot between April and May with a minimal crew, he adds. “Shooting the outdoor scenes was difficult. Drama is not a genre that has worked well with web series in the past as compared to comedy or thrillers. So, there were few references for me. It was a risk I took,” quips the young filmmaker.

Arsha’s acting, where she would speak volumes with a glance or smirk, is one of the most striking elements of Average Ambili, apart from the music by Vishnu Varma, which meticulously travels with its emotions. “Arsha Baiju proved she fits the role right from the auditions. Ambili’s attitude is worth more than any dialogue I could have penned,” says Adithyan.

Behind the scenes

Written and Directed By: Adithyan Chandrashekar

Executive Producer: Nikhil Prasad

Cinematography: Azad Roshan

Sound Design: Sreejith Sreenivasan

Music: Vishnu Varma

Editing: Pinto Varkey

