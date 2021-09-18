STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro plans to slash ticket rates to increase ridership

As part of its efforts to increase ridership on Kochi Metro, KMRL is planning to reduce ticket rates.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to increase ridership on Kochi Metro, KMRL is planning to reduce ticket rates. At present, the minimum fare for travel in metro is Rs 10 while the fare is Rs 60 from Aluva to Petta. The decision to bring ticket charges down was taken after conducting a passenger survey to understand the improvements needed to be implemented by KMRL, demanded by the prospectives and existing metro passengers. The information provided by respondents was critically analysed by Kochi Metro officers.

According to a top KMRL official, the decision to slash the ticket rates would be finalised next week. 
The new managing director of KMRL, Loknath Behera, has already set a target of increasing the average ridership of Kochi Metro to two lakh by November. The average ridership of Kochi Metro had crossed nearly 70,000 before Covid outbreak. 

With the nationwide lockdown and regulations, the average  ridership came down drastically. At present, the average ridership of Kochi Metro is only 20,000. The officer said slashing of ticket rates will help increase ridership.

While reducing ticket rates, the agency’s task will be to identify other sources of non-ticketing revenue. As part of it, KMRL has already announced that it will lease out its retail and office spaces.  The available 40,000-sq-ft spaces in various stations will be given for rent at reasonable prices through an auction. The auction will take place in October. Office space is available at Aluva, Pulinchodu, Muttom, Kalamassery, Pathadippalam, Edappally, Elamkulam and Vyttila Metro stations.

Comments

