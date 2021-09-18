Miles to go, Mr Kerala!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: TNIE caught up with Praveen Nath, the first member from the trans community to win the Mr Kerala title in the special category. He is a fighter, standing his ground in an unkind world and fearlessly chasing his passion.

“It took a stage and winning a competition for the society to respect me. Does the trans community always have to do something out of the box to earn respect and equal treatment?” asks Praveen Nath. The 24-year-old from Palakkad is Kerala’s first trans bodybuilder who has made history by winning the Mr Kerala title in the special category.

In little time, Praveen had mountains to climb. To participate in Mr Thrissur and Mr Kerala, Praveen put in long hours of disciplined workouts despite undergoing a Sex Reassignment Surgery in 2019. “Apart from representing the state for the first time in bodybuilding in the special category, it was also a way for me to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Going through intense training post-surgery didn’t concern me, it never caused any health issues. Honestly, I used to think about it only when people ask me about it,” quips Praveen who is an advocacy coordinator at Sahayathrika Human Rights Organisation.

Life changed for Praveen when he approached trainer Vinu Mohan wanting to do bodybuilding. Understanding Praveen’s passion, the former Mr Kerala went out on his way to convince the Kerala State Body Building Association to include a special category in the competition. “If Praveen won the title, it would motivate not just the trans community, but many who backed out from fitness due to health conditions. If a person who has undergone a complete body transformation can build his body then anyone can. I am happy to be part of this history,” says Vinu.

After living behind the veils for almost 15 years, Praveen left his family at the age of 20, surpassing many trials and tribulations for staying honest about wanting to be who he was. “I had an easy life until Class X. Back then, I thought I was a unique human being, and my sexuality was accepted wholeheartedly by my teachers. When I came out to my family, they thought it was just a phase and took me for counselling. In a way, that turned out good for me. They asked me to complete my schooling and concentrate on my studies, and assured me that they will support me if my family crosses me. This gave me some confidence. I finished Class 12 and even secured the best student award,” says Praveen.

But once he joined college, Praveen’s world started falling apart. He was shamed and bullied by his peers and teachers, forcing him to quit college. “People would cut me off when they find out my identity. When I cut my hair or dressed up in pants, people would ask me if I am going for cosplay. The Principal of the college told my mother I could die from a Sexual Reassignment Surgery,” recalls Praveen. Later, he joined Maharajas College in 2019 and became one of the first three students in Kerala to get admission in the transgender quota. Though the environment was welcoming, he had to quit later because of financial constraints.

Being himself

When Praveen’s family opposed his decision to be a transman, the only option left for him was to leave home. “That is when I came to know about the organisation Sahayathrika. I joined them and they assured to help me with my education and even promised they would convince my family about my life. My mother and brothers even came to the organisation to take me with them, but they weren’t ready to accept my decision. I don’t blame them. They were afraid of society, the embarrassment and humiliation they had to go through. So I decided to go back and make them understand and give them ample time to come to terms with my decision. In a year, they accepted my sexuality,” beams Praveen. In 2019, Praveen’s mother accompanied him to his Sex Reassignment Surgery. “After the surgery, I was content to be finally able to transform to my true self. I could feel a sense of freedom,” says Praveen.