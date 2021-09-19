Five-member sex racket busted in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Saturday busted a five-member sex racket from a hotel in Kalady. The suspects, including a woman hailing from Manipur, were arrested following a tip-off received by district police chief (Rural) K Karthik. The racket was allegedly run by Ebin, 33, hailing from Kollam. The other members arrested from the hotel are Jagan 24, of Kollam, Noyal, 21, Dhanesh, 29, of Rayamangalam, and a 22-year-old Manipuri girl.

According to the police, the gang charged Rs 12,000 from each customer. “Ebin is the kingpin of the gang. Sudheesh and Dhaneesh, who are running the hotel, arranged facilities for customers. The girls also play a major role in the gang,” said a police officer.

Police sources confirmed that they have got a list of people who were in regular contact with the gang. “We have also recovered the visuals of the girls from their mobile phones. The gang seems to have established their wings in and around the city. We hope that more people will be taken into custody in connection with the crime, “said the officer.

The police were watching the movements of the gang after it received a tip-off. “It seems the hotel is mainly run for sex trade. We are yet to confirm other details. But we have got some crucial information regarding their way of operation,” said the police.

A team comprising inspectors B Santhosh, James Mathew and N V Babu, ASI Abdul Sattar, CPOs Anilkumar, Ranjit, Siddique, Amrita, Dhaneesh, and Eldhos busted the racket in a fool-proof operation.