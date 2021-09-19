STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Five-member sex racket busted in Kochi

 The police on Saturday busted a five-member sex racket from a hotel in Kalady.

Published: 19th September 2021 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

flesh trade

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Saturday busted a five-member sex racket from a hotel in Kalady. The suspects, including a woman hailing from Manipur, were arrested following a tip-off received by district police chief (Rural) K Karthik. The racket was allegedly run by Ebin, 33, hailing from Kollam. The other members arrested from the hotel are Jagan 24, of Kollam, Noyal, 21, Dhanesh, 29, of Rayamangalam, and a 22-year-old Manipuri girl. 

According to the police, the gang charged Rs 12,000 from each customer. “Ebin is the kingpin of the gang. Sudheesh and Dhaneesh, who are running the hotel, arranged facilities for customers. The girls also play a major role in the gang,” said a police officer. 

Police sources confirmed that they have got a list of people who were in regular contact with the gang. “We have also recovered the visuals of the girls from their mobile phones. The gang seems to have established their wings in and around the city. We hope that more people will be taken into custody in connection with the crime, “said the officer. 

The police were watching the movements of the gang after it received a tip-off. “It seems the hotel is mainly run for sex trade. We are yet to confirm other details. But we have got some crucial information regarding their way of operation,” said the police. 

A team comprising inspectors B Santhosh, James Mathew and N V Babu, ASI Abdul Sattar, CPOs Anilkumar, Ranjit, Siddique, Amrita, Dhaneesh, and Eldhos busted the racket in a fool-proof operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi sex racket Flesh trade
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp