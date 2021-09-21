STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s first virtual job fair to be held soon

With job loss prompting hundreds of ex-pats to return home and Malayalees working outside the state looking for opportunities back home, several IT companies in the state are on a hiring spree. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With job loss prompting hundreds of ex-pats to return home and Malayalees working outside the state looking for opportunities back home, several IT companies in the state are on a hiring spree. To find the right professionals, major IT companies have associated with Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees in the state, which is organising the first-of-its-kind free virtual job fair in association with Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

More than 100 companies have already announced around 2,000 job vacancies and the registration for the candidates has already begun. Interested candidates can register through Prathidhwani’s portal jobs.prathidhwani.org.  The virtual job fair includes an automated system where the profiles of the candidates are matched with the job descriptions and the matching profiles are then shared with the companies.

Image for representation
