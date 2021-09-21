STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalee sisters to sing 193 national anthems

Published: 21st September 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Malayalee sisters, Agnes and Teresa, settled in Australia will be singing national anthems of all 193 countries at the international event ‘Salute the nations’ to be held in Brisbane, Australia, on September 21. 

‘Salute the Nations’ is being organised by Agnes & Teresa Foundation under the auspices of the United Nations Association of Australia. Only 200 selected people will be allowed to enter the event due to the Covid protocol. In addition to representatives from various countries, the Australian Book of Records team will also be present.

The official inauguration of the Agnes & Teresa Foundation will also take place on the same day. The event is organized on September 21, World Peace Day. Proceeds from the event will be donated to charitable organizations and the Foundation’s activities. Agnes and Theresa’s mission is to organise this event in different countries in collaboration with the United Nations. 

