Tukxi launches toll-free number for offline booking

KOCHI: Tukxi, a Kochi-based auto ride-hailing app, has launched a toll-free number to assist citizens in booking autorickshaw on offline mode. The toll-free number is designed to help senior citizens who are not tech-savvy with booking an online ride on their own. The toll-free number is available from 10 am to 6 pm through which anyone can book a ride manually. The toll-free number is 1800 8904 199.

“With time, with stronger and bigger technical staff, we intend to keep the toll-free number open 24x7. With this initiative, we are looking to reach out to more people in various parts of the city and to those who are not familiar with technology, “ says Arjun Thampi, Tukxi’s spokesperson.Tukxi has over 940 drivers registered with them.