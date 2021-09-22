STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports black fungus case again

After an interval, a case of mucormycosis or black fungus, as it is commonly known, has been reported in Kerala.

Published: 22nd September 2021

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After an interval, a case of mucormycosis or black fungus, as it is commonly known, has been reported in Kerala. A 38-year-old woman from Udayamperoor undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital in Kochi has been diagnosed with black fungal infection. Her husband is undergoing treatment for Covid at the same hospital.

“The hospital informed us that the health condition of the patient is stable and treatment is ongoing,” said District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttapan. He also said there is no need to worry as the state has adequate anti-fungal medicines for the treatment of such cases. The affected family has approached Health Minister Veena George seeking financial assistance for the treatment.

Rare, but black fungus infects people with low immunity. It had been reported among several persons battling Covid and those who had recovered from the disease. Experts also believe that people with uncontrolled diabetes and those who have undergone organ transplantations can contract the disease. The fungus can harm any organ, but it most commonly affects the sinus cavities, eyes, lungs and brain.

