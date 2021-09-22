Sow some green!

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Indeed, life begins in our farms. Over the past couple of years, the state has been trying to find its way back to agriculture. Kochi, however, has to thank its migrant workers who help farmers get the work done. There are also eco-conscious strategies being adapted, for better yields.

TNIE lensman A Sanesh takes us on trip of Kochi’s farms that are beginning to don green cover again, with the advent of a new farming cycle

Cashing in on favourable weather, padashekhara samitis around Kochi and its suburbs are buzzing with activities these days. Preparing for the new farm season, areas like Aluva and Nedumbassery are ploughing their field with tractors and sowing saplings.

“For more than two decades, this has been our routine. We have several farmers who turned to agriculture after quitting other professions. We have also managed to bring back many paddy fields that were not being farmed. Now, there are more than three samitis in Karumaloor area, Aluva, alone, with over 1,000 acres of paddy fields,” said S Chandrashekharan Nair, president, East Veliyathunadu Padashekhara Samiti, Karumaloor, Aluva.

Interestingly, most of the samitis are depending on migrant workers from West Bengal these days. “They charge around `5,000 for preparing the field and sowing the saplings in one acre of paddy field. They manage their food and accommodation and the samiti pays them the amount at the end of the day,” he said.

Keeping climate change in mind, the Samitis are revisiting their cultivation strategies too. “We used to cultivate ‘Uma’ variety of rice but now, we have shifted to ‘Manuratna’ for better results. Besides, we have started new methods at every phase — including sowing the seeds — to ensure maximum productivity. We train the migrant labourers ahead so they also follow our methods,” said Ahamed V K, another farmer.

POKKALI REAPING IN OCTOBER

Kochi’s pokkali farmers are gearing up to reap their yeilds next month. “Thanks to favourable weather since 2020, we have managed to ensure reasonable yield this time. Our sheaths are filled with pokkali rice and the reaping process will begin by the second week of October. The paddy will be harvested by November and by June 2022, we will sow the saplings for the next season,” said K A Thomas, a pokkali farmer from Kadamakudy.

