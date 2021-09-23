STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalamassery to clear garbage in 15 days

SLMC chairman Justice A B Ramakrishna Pillai had inspected the site last week with officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. 

As per the directions of the Pollution Control Board, Kalamassery municipality removes garbage dumped at private land near Seaport-Airport Road| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the stringent directions from the state-level monitoring committee (SLMC) of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Kalamassery municipality has started to remove the heap of garbage illegally dumped on private land along the Seaport-Airport Road. The civic body plans to complete the process within 15 days.  SLMC chairman Justice A B Ramakrishna Pillai had inspected the site last week with officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. 

“The 1-acre plot has been used for dumping garbage by clearly violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. They were using earthmovers to segregate reusable plastic and had no intention to remove the waste by following norms,” said a PCB official. 

The constant waste dumping has polluted nearby water bodies. “Discharge of leachate to nearby water bodies is a possibility as surrounding properties have waterbodies. We are preparing a detailed document to be submitted to NGT and have already directed the municipality to chart out the future course of action,” said the official.

Meanwhile, municipality officials have said they will take strict action against violators. “Though we haven’t approved it, people are throwing their household wastes without regret. As the garbage is causing a menace to the public and is harmful to the environment, we have decided to set up a long-term plan,” said the official. PCB has summoned the secretary of the civic body due to the illegal dumping. 

Illegal dumping on the rise
The municipality officials said they are yet to tackle the issue. “We are witnessing increased cases of illegal waste dumping across municipal limits. It not just affects a limited area, but has the potential to inspire many to follow suit,” said a municipality official.

Call for better action
Earlier, an  Local Self Government Department (LSGD) review meeting demanded that local body secretaries take strict action against those dumping waste illegally. As many lapses were revealed during the meeting, it has decided to monitor the performance of local bodies in implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. 

It was found that municipality officials were reluctant in slapping penalties on those dumping waste in public places and water bodies.  “Other than municipalities like Kalamassery and Eloor, the overall rate of imposing penalties on violators had achieved no or little progress since July, “ said an official.

