CUSAT and CIAL join hands for World Heart Day 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is all set to engage its passengers with new-age technology of gamification with the support of expert Dr Manu Melwin Joy, assistant professor at School of Management Studies (SMS), CUSAT.

The project ‘Hrudayapoorvam CIAL’ will focus on commuter engagement as a part of celebrating World Heart Day on September 29. Managing Director of CIAL S Suhas inaugurated the programme and released the mascot of the project ‘CIAL Sweetheart’. The games will teach basic first-aid principles when a person is suffering from a heart attack and focus on three pillars of World Heart Day – community, equity and prevention