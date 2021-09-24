STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New-age tech to woo fliers at Kochi airport

The project ‘Hrudayapoorvam CIAL’ envisaged by Cochin International Airport Ltd(CIAL), will focus on passenger engagement as part of observing World Heart Day on September 29.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:44 AM

The Kochi airport recorded an 88.32% increase in passenger movement in the international sector in August as compared to July | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi airport is all set to entertain and engage flyers with new age technology of gamification with the support of gamification expert Manu Melwin Joy, faculty member, School of Management Studies (SMS), Cusat.

The games will focus on the three pillars of the World Heart Day celebrations -- Community, Equity and Prevention -- and teach the technique of administering first-aid when a person suffers heart attack.  A sum of Rs 100 will be donated to the heart surgery of a child that needs financial assistance in the name of each winner. 

