Shades of Panchami

Arya U R By

Express News Service

Your real beauty comes out when you smile with all sincerity, says Panchami, played by Lakshmika Sajeevan, in the short film Kaakka. The flick, directed by young film aspirant Aju Ajeesh, is being applauded for its bold stand against colourism and has crossed five million views on YouTube. Kaakka openly addresses society’s flawed beauty concepts — obsession with fair skin and thin body — and how they are not the parameters to measure one’s beauty

Kaakka narrates the story of a dark skin woman Panchami who is harassed by friends and family because of her dark skin. “Most of us would have teased our friends for being dark, short or fat. They might smile or laugh along with the insults, and we barely think how it might be affecting them. The short film treats this concept, while also talking about Panchami’s journey as a woman whose right to fall in love, have a marriage, dress up or even just be happy is restricted,” says Aju.

Aju started his filmmaking journey three years ago and have directed short films like Bra, Psycho and Kunnikuru. “I have neither learnt filmmaking, nor read a lot. Besides, the real stories I get to see and hear in my life prompts me to be a filmmaker,” he says. Though the script of Kaakka is written by Aju and his friends Shinoj Eenikkal and Gopika Das, the story idea was Aju’s.

For actress Lakshmika Sajeevan, known for her character roles in Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Uyare and Panchavarnathatha, Kaakka was a career break. “To complete Panchami’s look I had to fix the artificial tooth, which I wore for all the 10 days we shot the film. It gave me bleeding gums. I couldn’t even eat properly. But the feedback I received was proof that all that effort was worth it,” she says. “Living as Panchami, I understood how to love myself and embrace my flaws and also accept others as they are,” adds Lakshmika.