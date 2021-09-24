Something like life

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: As Oscar Wilde said, Memory is the diary that we all carry with us. Flipping through photo albums, revisiting old video recordings - there are so many ways to travel back time. Over the years, many artists have brought out methods to freeze time and photographs, that otherwise wouldn’t stand the tides of time. Mumbai-bred Kochi-based dentist turned artist Shaily Agarwal has a unique way of doing this — ‘lifecasting’

“Lifecasting is special, as it creates a three-dimensional copy of any part of the human body. It can be done with newborn babies, children, couples, friends, and the elderly. We can hold it, feel it, and can see every tiny line and pore of it. Even if the person in the frame is not with us anymore, it can help you feel their proximity,” says Shaily.

Having been a dentist for over a decade, Shailey decided to become a full-time artist a year-and-half ago. She was introduced to lifecasting through an article in the newspaper. She thought about making a replica of her son’s hand. With little idea about where to source the right raw materials from, Shaily had to drop the idea.

“While I was practising dentistry in Kochi, I decided to give lifecasting a shot. I did thorough research for around six months on skin-friendly, eco-friendly materials. When Covid struck, I had to shut down my clinic. With plenty of time in hand, I started practising with my fingers. Then, I made a lifecasting model of my son’s hand. I teared up at the accuracy of the results - every tiny wrinkle, pore, and print was there,” says Shaily.

The how of lifecasting

Powdered alginate derived from seaweed is used to make the mould. The powder, when mixed with the right amount of water, will form a thick base. “If you want to create the mould of a hand, dip it in the mixture for around one minute. Once it is set, it becomes a gel, and then you can remove the hand,” adds Shaily. Gypsum is poured into this mould, covering its nook and corner. Once it sets, the alginate mould is removed. “Getting the impression of a baby is quite challenging as their skin is sensitive and they tend to move. When it comes to pets, I’ll make sure they are relaxed and are in the most comfortable position,” she says.

To highlight the details, the cast is painted in metallic colours like gold, bronze, silver, light copper and even white. The finished product will get framed, along with a photograph, date of birth, and whatever information the client requires, and it is sent directly by Shaily to the client’s space. “The frame is made of glass, and the cast, if not taken care properly, it can break,” says Shaily.

By taking all the necessary precautions Shaily visits the client’s space directly to get the impressions. “So far I have been taking orders in and around Kochi. Once the pandemic situation gets better I am hoping to travel to other places to do lifecasting,” she said.

The self-taught artist, Shaily is now very passionate about lifecasting and mandalas. “I was practising dentistry because I had a degree in it. At some point, it became mechanical. I stopped enjoying it. Once I explored art, I realised that is what I really wanted to do,” says Shaily.

Price: starts from Rs 3000 Instagram: @ moments_ redefined_ lifecasting