Union fisheries secretary Swain visits CIFT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union fisheries secretary Jatindra Nath Swain visited Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here on Saturday. Hailing the efforts made by the institute in developing technological innovations for fishermen and fish farmers, he called upon scientists to think diligently to translate the research into projects for the welfare of the community. Stressing on the need to increase fish production and doubling of fishermen’s income, the secretary stated that the fisheries sector needs disruptive innovations to make it viable and sustainable.