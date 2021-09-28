Parents want special schools reopened

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Like many parents, Nifiya Shakkeem is waiting for the schools to reopen. Her two sons, aged six and 11, are neurotypical and neurodiverse. She hasn’t caught a break ever since her children’s inclusive school abruptly shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Since then, Nifiya, an architect, has been spending all her time assisting her sons with their day-to-day activities.

“I can’t wait for schools to resume. I didn’t have to worry at all as my kids used to go to an inclusive school. However, after the pandemic struck and Zoom schooling was introduced, it became difficult to care for both of them. Both my children were having trouble sitting for online sessions as they found it difficult to understand the lessons. If schools reopen, it will help children to communicate and understand concepts better. At school, they were also engaged in a lot of outdoor activities.

For the past one-and-a-half years, they haven’t socialised with others which has affected their mental well-being,” says Nifiya. For Preetha Anoop Menon, another parent of a 13-year-old, it’s been just as challenging. Before the pandemic, her son was enrolled in a special school near their house. He used to receive both academic lessons and therapy at the school. This helped him perform in class and socialise and function independently.

“Now, my son’s routine has gone for a toss and I had to stop the online classes since it was getting hard for him to focus. Later, I spoke to his teacher who agreed to take a one-to-one session for him,” says Preetha.

Though many clubs and organisations have been reinventing ideas to keep the students engaged creatively, there have been limitations to implement them digitally.

“We have been conducting many activities such as arts and crafts online but they weren’t effective in engaging the children for a long time. Though a majority of parents want special schools to reopen, other half are worried about their safety since the children are immunocompromised,” says Priya Suresh, Thiruvananthapuram district president of All Kerala Autism Club.

The special schools for kids have expressed their willingness to reopen like regular schools. However, there was no announcement regarding it. “There are about 84 children in our school. We have been giving them online classes. Like regular schools, even special schools need to be reopened soon for the sake of the children and their parents whose routine has been disturbed,” says Padmini Hariharan, principal of Smrithi School for children with special needs, Kochi. However, it will be difficult to reopen for younger children since they have to adapt to the ‘new’ normal such as wearing masks, she adds. “ Majority of our staff and students have already been vaccinated so classes can be resumed for them taking the necessary precautions,” she says.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

“Many children have been reporting violent behaviour and anxiety. Children with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder and cerebral palsy cannot cope with online classes. Schools help them to adapt and socialise,” says Dr Kalpana D, consultant paediatric neurologist at KIMSHEALTH.