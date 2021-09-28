STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scrap craft

Ajin S bagged a place in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for making miniature effigies from scrap

Published: 28th September 2021

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Colourful effigies of gods and goddesses lit up in bright colours were a usual sight during temple festival seasons in the pre-Covid period. Ajin S always admired them. Now, the Kottarakkara native creates miniature versions of them. He makes the thandav dance of God Shiva, Goddess Bhadrakali killing the demon, Goddess Parvathi bathing little Ganapathi, Hanuman with Maruthvamala and many more forms using thermocol and scrap. The youngster’s love towards miniature float designs fetched him a place in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records recently.

Ajin, a BFA Sculpture graduate from Thiruvananthapuram College of Fine Arts, won the title for recreating 14 miniature effigy designs from Hindu mythology using thermocol, gum, scrap fabrics, threads and acrylic colours.

“I always admired the craftsmanship behind these festival effigies.When I was young, I was so charmed by the effigies, that I would make  their replicas using chart paper and thermocol available in my house. My parents would scold me for spending more time on the craft than studies,” quips Ajin. Now working in the art department of the film industry, Ajin says the extra time he got during the lockdown helped him invest more time in the craft.  

However, it was not easy to prepare 14 miniature forms. “People used to make fun of me when I collect the scraps to make them. I used to collect hard thermocol that home appliances shops throw out, burnt fireworks sticks, old silk cloths from temples, aluminium foils, chocolate wraps and whatnot,” he says.
 

