50 years of Chavara Cultural Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chavara Cultural Centre marks its golden jubilee celebration on September 30. A cultural conference will be held to mark the day at the Chavara Cultural Centre Hall and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function online at 4.30pm. M K Sanu master (94), who has been the mentor of the centre, will deliver the jubilee message.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan release the jubilee song composed by Bijibal and written by

Sippy Pallipuram in the presence of Malayalam film director and producer Lal Jose.The officials of the cultural centre said they plan to give scholarships of Rs 10 lakh to 100 children of artists to aid their education. Meanwhile, it will also organise a cultural event every month for artists who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

M K Sanu, Fr Martin Mallath CMI, Fr Thomas Puthusherry CMI, Fr Biju Vadekkan CMI, Fr Anil Phillip CMI, Prof M Thomas Mathew, Johnpaul, T M Abraham, C G Rajagopal, and Johnson C Abraham attended the press meet.The centre was established in 1971 in the fond memory of the great visionary St Kuriakose Elias Chavara — founder of two mainstream Catholic institutes in India.