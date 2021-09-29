STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

50 years of Chavara Cultural Centre

Chavara Cultural Centre marks its golden jubilee celebration on September 30.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chavara Cultural Centre marks its golden jubilee celebration on September 30. A cultural conference will be held to mark the day at the Chavara Cultural Centre Hall and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function online at 4.30pm.  M K Sanu master (94), who has been the mentor of the centre, will deliver the jubilee message. 

Opposition leader V D Satheesan release the jubilee song composed by Bijibal and written by 
Sippy Pallipuram in the presence of Malayalam film director and producer Lal Jose.The officials of the cultural centre said they plan to give scholarships of Rs 10 lakh to 100 children of artists to aid their education. Meanwhile, it will also organise a cultural event every month for artists who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

M K Sanu, Fr Martin Mallath CMI, Fr Thomas Puthusherry CMI, Fr Biju Vadekkan CMI, Fr Anil Phillip CMI, Prof M Thomas Mathew, Johnpaul, T M Abraham, C G Rajagopal, and Johnson C Abraham attended the press meet.The centre was established in 1971 in the fond memory of the great visionary St Kuriakose Elias Chavara — founder of two mainstream Catholic institutes in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp