STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kitex stops free distribution of tea at health centre, blames MLA

According to Kitex chairman Sabu M Jacob, a meeting of the HMC decided to remove the signboards installed by private firms on the hospital premises.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sabu M Jacob, CMD of Kitex

Sabu M Jacob, CMD of Kitex (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fight between kids apparel exporter Kitex Garments and Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin intensified as the company-backed Twenty 20 that rules Kizhakkambalam panchayat stopped distribution of free tea and snacks to the patients visiting Malayidamthuruthu Community Health Centre (CHC) alleging refusal of permission by the hospital management committee (HMC).

According to Kitex chairman Sabu M Jacob, a meeting of the HMC decided to remove the signboards installed by private firms on the hospital premises. Later, the hospital authorities masked the signboard installed by Twenty 20 in front of the kiosk set up for distribution of free tea and snacks. As the hospital authorities did not grant permission, Twenty 20 stopped free distribution of tea on Tuesday.

“Twenty 20 had been distributing tea and snacks to patients visiting the CHC for eight years. In the HMC meeting attended by MLA Sreenijin, CPM representatives demanded to remove the signboard installed by Twenty 20. Around 200 patients visit the hospital daily and Twenty 20 had been spending `36,000 a month for distribution of tea. It is cruel to deny basic facility to poor patients. The authorities have the moral responsibility to make alternative arrangements when they deny permission for such social initiatives,” said Sabu.

Refuting the allegation, Sreenijin said no decision has been taken to stop free distribution of tea and snacks.

“The HMC meeting was held a month ago and the decision was to remove all signboards installed by private parties on the hospital premises. The panchayat president and block panchayat member, who are representatives of the Twenty 20, had supported the decision. I am only a member of the committee and I can’t take unilateral decisions. They can continue free distribution without advertising. Twenty 20 is using it as a political weapon against me,” he said. Kitex had earlier alleged the role of the Kunnathunad MLA behind the surprise inspections by various government departments on the factory premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kitex
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp