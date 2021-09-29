Kitex stops free distribution of tea at health centre, blames MLA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fight between kids apparel exporter Kitex Garments and Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin intensified as the company-backed Twenty 20 that rules Kizhakkambalam panchayat stopped distribution of free tea and snacks to the patients visiting Malayidamthuruthu Community Health Centre (CHC) alleging refusal of permission by the hospital management committee (HMC).

According to Kitex chairman Sabu M Jacob, a meeting of the HMC decided to remove the signboards installed by private firms on the hospital premises. Later, the hospital authorities masked the signboard installed by Twenty 20 in front of the kiosk set up for distribution of free tea and snacks. As the hospital authorities did not grant permission, Twenty 20 stopped free distribution of tea on Tuesday.

“Twenty 20 had been distributing tea and snacks to patients visiting the CHC for eight years. In the HMC meeting attended by MLA Sreenijin, CPM representatives demanded to remove the signboard installed by Twenty 20. Around 200 patients visit the hospital daily and Twenty 20 had been spending `36,000 a month for distribution of tea. It is cruel to deny basic facility to poor patients. The authorities have the moral responsibility to make alternative arrangements when they deny permission for such social initiatives,” said Sabu.

Refuting the allegation, Sreenijin said no decision has been taken to stop free distribution of tea and snacks.

“The HMC meeting was held a month ago and the decision was to remove all signboards installed by private parties on the hospital premises. The panchayat president and block panchayat member, who are representatives of the Twenty 20, had supported the decision. I am only a member of the committee and I can’t take unilateral decisions. They can continue free distribution without advertising. Twenty 20 is using it as a political weapon against me,” he said. Kitex had earlier alleged the role of the Kunnathunad MLA behind the surprise inspections by various government departments on the factory premises.