Stitch your world

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An embroidery renaissance is on the offing. With just a needle and thread, the Kochi-based artist Priya Sreekumar has carved her space in the slow meditative art of embroidery. Priya forayed into the world of art with paper crafting. To delve more into the artwork she even ran a business venture in college. Going with paper craft for sometime the youngster decided to explore other artforms. Before the first wave of Covid-19, Priya gave the slow and fragile art of hand embroidery a shot. “I wanted to explore an art which I could take along with me when I travelled. Since papercraft is a messy kind of art, it is difficult to carry as you travel. And that’s when I saw the embroidery art and it gives one the ample freedom to travel with your art,” says Priya.

A few YouTube tutorials later, Priya saw herself delving into the world of embroidery. She claims that the artform helped her to cope the lockdown blues. Her label ‘Priya Sreekumar’ has embroidery art in all sorts of mediums, be it shoes, bags, jackets, bookmarks, hats, pendants, keychains, portraits and illustrations on hoop art, the list is endless. “If you have an idea, embroidery art can be done in any medium,” she adds.

Embroidery is a slow art and a lot of effort goes into it, she says. “It is a calming art and an exciting one too. The therapeutic artform comes with a set of challenges as well. If one stitch goes wrong, you have to restart it again. The possibilities are immense when it comes to embroidery art,” she says. The stitches used are mostly the basic ones, such as the backstitch, satin stitch, stem stitch, french knots and so on.

“One can make any art by knowing just the basic stitches. It is comfortable to work with the basic stitches. I sometimes do intricate art using the advanced methods as well,” says Priya. Art is all about self-expression. As an artist, all that Priya is trying to do is communicate and connect with people through her art. “You have to make a person feel deep, and then you have created art,” she says.