STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Farms come to cities

Four tech entrepreneurs have come together to create ‘PlantMe’, a farming solution for the urban population

Published: 30th September 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ashwin Ramachandran, Parvathy Sasikumar,  Nithin Kumar and Akhila Ramdas

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Growing vegetables in the backyard and on terraces have become a common thing among urban residents, especially during the lockdown. But aking up sustainable farming in the city poses some sizable challenges. Not only is it hard enough to find space to farm in cramped up city living spaces, but installing supportive irrigation facilities can often burn a big hole in one’s pocket. 

After analysing all the facts, Ashwin Ramachandran - a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Mobme, Nithin Kumar - executive director of Kanaka Polypack Pvt Ltd, Parvathy Sasikumar- agritech enthusiast turned entrepreneur and Akhila Ramdas - a post-graduate in Artificial Intelligence have come together to create PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited (www.plantmeagro.com). “PlantMe is a sustainability-driven venture run by veteran eco-farmers and entrepreneurs,” says Ashwin. It offers the urban farmer intuitive support towards building a healthy lifestyle, depending on what they are planning to grow,” he added. 

Dutch Bucket, a design that helps recirculate water and nutrients and conserve space is the optimum condition to grow veggies like cucumber, tomato and capsicum. “For leafy greens, such as spinach, kale and mint, one could opt for the Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) system and Hydroponic Home Kit, that circulate nutrient-rich water through food-grade UPVC pipes,” says Parvathy.

The system recycles water and is hence sustainable. “The consistent flow of water also helps to avoid salt deposits from forming near the roots. The Home Kit comes with high-quality seeds and nutrient solutions and offers training for farmers to operate and optimise their NFT systems. All products are available on PlantMe’s e-commerce website www.plantmeagro.com and delivers across India. We offer 24/7 customer support and service for the farmers,” said Ashwin.

According to the founders, PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited is privately funded by Kanaka Polypack Private Limited. The company raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Kanaka Polypack Private Limited in 2020.

Food at home
Opting for a home garden is an effective way to ensure that the food that reaches our plate is full of nutrients and free of harmful additives. “PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited helps farmers with state-of-the-art gardening solutions, quality-checked seeds and semi-grown plants which are sturdy, resilient, and low-maintenance. This is the perfect recipe for ensuring that the urban farmers who are looking to cultivate a healthy lifestyle receive optimum support in their journey,” said the founders. 

The company also offers a buy-back facility for customers who have excess produce, thereby giving them a return on their investment. “The buy-back facility is currently available in Kerala and will be launched in other cities soon,” they added. Apart from the Urban Farming community, PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited has associated with NGOs in Kerala to inculcate farming interest to children. According to the founders, close to 200 plus urban farmers are associating with PlantMe since its launch in September 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp