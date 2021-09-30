STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New building: Kochi Corp requires another Rs 40 crore

The Kochi Corporation will need another `40 crore to complete the construction of its new office adjacent to the Marine Drive walkway, Mayor M Anilkumar said during a press conferenc on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation will need another Rs 40 crore to complete the construction of its new office adjacent to the Marine Drive walkway, Mayor M Anilkumar said during a press conferenc on Wednesday. 

The corporation has already spent Rs 17.19 crore for the work.

“After the new council assumed office, work worth `1.85 crore has been completed. Work worth Rs 4.5 crore will be completed soon. But, another Rs 40 crore is required to complete it. We are planning to set aside funds and finish the work before Onam,” he said.

