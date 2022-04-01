Woman jumps off flat’s balcony, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, a 48-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of an apartment complex on Pipeline Road, near Kakkanad, on Thursday.

The Police suspect that Smitha R Nair, a resident of the Phoenix complex at Kennedy Mukku, took the extreme step due to mental distress. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, an officer said.

The incident happened around 6.45am after Smitha, who was at her family home in Palarivattom, returned to her flat on Thursday. She cut the net on the balcony off and jumped down, the police officer said. Smitha and her husband, Kishore, were living in the flat. A case has been registered.

