Woman jumps off flat’s balcony, dies

In a suspected case of suicide, a 48-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of an apartment complex on Pipeline Road, near Kakkanad, on Thursday. 

Published: 01st April 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By Express News Service

The Police suspect that Smitha R Nair, a resident of the Phoenix complex at Kennedy Mukku, took the extreme step due to mental distress. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, an officer said.

The incident happened around 6.45am after Smitha, who was at her family home in Palarivattom, returned to her flat on Thursday. She cut the net on the balcony off and jumped down, the police officer said. Smitha and her husband, Kishore, were living in the flat. A case has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

