Roads in Kochi to get smarter

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Will manual enforcement of traffic rules become a thing of the past in the state soon?

It could be possible if the number of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-aided surveillance cameras being installed by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) across the state is any indication.

As many as 726 such cameras are being installed as part of MVD’s Safe Kerala project. Of them, 675 AI-aided surveillance cameras will become fully functional by the end of this month. The MVD had conceived the Safe Kerala project nearly four years ago to reduce road accidents and related fatalities. It also aims to impart safe driving skills and create awareness about the importance of following traffic rules.

What the data speak

According to the data compiled by the State Crime Records Bureau recently, 7,240 accidents occurred in January and February alone. Only 27,877 accidents were reported in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. As many as 33,296 accidents were reported last year.

According to MVD officials, the installation of AI cameras is almost complete and enforcement activities aided by them will begin by the end of this month. P S Pramoj Sanker, additional transport commissioner, said 45 to 90 cameras each will be installed in every district.

The AI-aided cameras will help detect violations including not wearing seat belts and helmets and vehicle-related problems automatically. Through an integrated system at the MVD’s control room, a challan will be generated and sent to the vehicle owner’s address. The AI cameras are equipped with a facility to store data for at least one year. The data will also be available in the master control room and district control rooms.

The manufacturing, assembling and testing of the AI cameras were done by Keltron. “Apart from AI cameras, Keltron supplied four speed-violation detection cameras, 18 red light-violation detection cameras, and four mobile-speed enforcement systems. Before implementing the project, several discussions were made with the company. Based on the outcome, we will plan future expansion,” said Pramoj.

“Most two-wheeler-related fatalities happen because riders don’t wear helmets. Around 40% of the deaths involving two-wheelers can be reduced if people stick to such basic rules. AI cameras will help reduce such violations and bring about real change.

Around 81 AI cameras were installed in Thiruvananthapuram district alone. We are concentrating more on speeding, and helmet and seat belt-related violations. However, manual checking will also be continue. A two-week trial run will be held before full-fledged operations are launched,” said Sajan G, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Thiruvananthapuram.