With love, for our city

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The music video Thironthoram is an emotion for everyone who loves Thiruvananthapuram. Its landmarks like Palayam, Vettucaud, Padmanabha temple, Bheemapally and Kovalam, the cityscapes and all that comes to your mind when you think of the capital city have been featured on it. The seven-minute song directed by George Sebastian was released on the Youtube channel Jassie Gift Productions last week. The Malayalam song was conceptualised by lyricist Abey George along with musician Dr Jassi Gift, who has sung the song himself.

The peppy track covers the beauty and diversity of Thiruvananthapuram and has already become popular for its lyrics that touch upon the culture. Many Thiruvananthapuram based actors including Manju Pillai, Madhupal, and Jagadish have also sung in the track.

Jassie Gift, who has always lured his audience with unique music, says the song elaborates the friendship between the artists based in the city. “Many asked me if it was a song that introduces the capital city to people. It is not. I believe there is no need to explain what the capital city looks like. For us, our adolescence and college days were spent in the city. Our nostalgic hangout spots, the food and the beauty of the dialect are forever dear to us. That reflects in Abey’s lyrics for the song,” says Jassi. He adds that actors like Jagadish, Madhupal and Manju Pillai grew up in Thiruvananthapuram and carry its vibrance and positivity wherever they go.

“They are more apt to render the song. Jagadish is an actor who has portrayed various roles and an artist every Malayali is familiar with. Their energy and positivity are quite visible in the song,” says Jassie. Suveen Bala scored the song and the rich visuals of the capital city were captured by Arunesh Shankar. Lyricist Abey George penned the lines inducing local dialects as a reply to the dialect. “Our song is a combined effort by our friends Dr Devi Mohan, Dr Shirley Stewart and Dr Suju Joseph, who produced it. I named the song ‘Thirontharam’ deliberately to showcase the beauty of the dialect and language which is made fun of by people from other districts. There is no shame in addressing the rural dialect of the capital city as it holds its true essence,” he says.

The team will soon release two more tracks as a follow up to Thirontharam. “This includes a fast number for youngsters and a melody which will be 10 minutes long, with visuals of the capital city. Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi will render a narrative too,” he adds.